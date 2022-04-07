Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.28. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $293.37.

