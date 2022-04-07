Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 259.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

