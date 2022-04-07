Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

