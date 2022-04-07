Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $684,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,218. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

