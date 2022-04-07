Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cigna by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

NYSE CI traded up $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $253.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,270. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.75. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

