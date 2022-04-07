Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,013,000 after buying an additional 761,375 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 86,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 378,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,559,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

