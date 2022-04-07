Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,823 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of XAR stock opened at $122.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.