Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,813 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.87. 40,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.62. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.22.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.