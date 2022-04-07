Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 27,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

