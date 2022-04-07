Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 131,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 272,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 65,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $197.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.