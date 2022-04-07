Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.22 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.87.

