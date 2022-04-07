Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 64,415 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,415 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 156,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 13,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

