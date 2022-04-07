Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $930,000 Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Westlake alerts:

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of WLK traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.68. 45,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,222. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.