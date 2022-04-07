CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.