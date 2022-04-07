Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.