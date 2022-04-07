Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.49. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 1,513 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 18,123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,370,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

