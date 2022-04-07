Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Sells 66,043 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($68,424.88).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($107,433.02).

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.43).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.82).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 80.58 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.14. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.