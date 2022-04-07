Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Sells 66,043 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($68,424.88).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($107,433.02).
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.43).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.82).
Centrica stock opened at GBX 80.58 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.14. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
