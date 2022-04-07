CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$98,168.98 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$98,168.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$593.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

CEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

