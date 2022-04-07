CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$98,168.98 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$98,168.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$593.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

CEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

