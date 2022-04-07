Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 25,004 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

PARR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. 654,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,299. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $824.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

