Charah Solutions, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charah Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CHRA opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

