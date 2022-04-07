Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

