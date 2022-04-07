Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.56 and its 200 day moving average is $352.32. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

