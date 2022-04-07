Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.39.

SCHW opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 102,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

