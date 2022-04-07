Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

