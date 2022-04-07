Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

