Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.25

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.25 and last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 4959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a current ratio of 33.47 and a quick ratio of 31.87. The company has a market cap of C$261.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$274,340.30. Also, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,878,665.75. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $397,355 over the last ninety days.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.