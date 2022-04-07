Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

