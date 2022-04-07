Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Shares of FANG opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

