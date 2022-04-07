Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

