Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $11.76 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 58.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

SBNY opened at $276.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.71 and its 200 day moving average is $314.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

