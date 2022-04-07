Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,056,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

NYSE SJM opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

