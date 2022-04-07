Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

