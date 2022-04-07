Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Abiomed worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $313.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.10.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

