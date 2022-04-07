Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,288 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.71 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

