Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of CBOE opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

