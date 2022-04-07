Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,253 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.