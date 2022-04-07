Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $73.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
