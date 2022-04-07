Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $73.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. 74,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,061. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.88 and a beta of 0.48. Chewy has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.