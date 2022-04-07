Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $44.24

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.24, but opened at $42.00. Chewy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 13,334 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -234.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

