Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $44.24

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.24, but opened at $42.00. Chewy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 13,334 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.
The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -234.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.