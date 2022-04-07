Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.06

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.74 million for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 22.91%.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

