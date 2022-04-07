Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

CHS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,608. The company has a market cap of $552.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.