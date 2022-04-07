China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CREG stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

