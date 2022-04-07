Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.86

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $44.68. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 150,284 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 91.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

