Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

