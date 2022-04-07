Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $400,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

