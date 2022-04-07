CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Insider Sells A$89,870.00 in Stock

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM – Get Rating) insider Russell Chenu sold 4,085 shares of CIMIC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($16.54), for a total value of A$89,870.00 ($67,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.97.

CIMIC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIMIC Group Limited provides engineering-led construction, mining, services, and public private partnerships. It operates through Construction, Services, and Corporate and Investments segments. The company undertakes various projects in the aviation, building, communications, correctional, defense, education, health, industrial, mineral processing, mining, power, rail, resources, resources infrastructure, roads, social infrastructure, transport, tunnelling, water, energy, and fibre sectors.

