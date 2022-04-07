CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Insider Sells A$89,870.00 in Stock

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM – Get Rating) insider Russell Chenu sold 4,085 shares of CIMIC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($16.54), for a total value of A$89,870.00 ($67,571.43).
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.97.
CIMIC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
