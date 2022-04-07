Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Sells $5,290,500.00 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CTAS stock opened at $431.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.75. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

