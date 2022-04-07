Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $429.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,569. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

