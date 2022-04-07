CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.34. CION Investment shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 424 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.43%.
About CION Investment (NYSE:CION)
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
