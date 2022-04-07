CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.34. CION Investment shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 424 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11.

Get CION Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.