Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after buying an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 224,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.