Citigroup Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $84.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.12.

ALV stock opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

